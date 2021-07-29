Palestinian boy killed in Israeli gunfire: Medics

A Palestinian boy was killed on Wednesday by Israeli soldiers north of the West Bank city of Hebron, Xinhua reported quoting Palestinian medics and eyewitnesses.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that Mohammed al-Allami, 12, succumbed to injuries that he had sustained earlier on Wednesday near the village of Beit Ummar north of the city.

Eyewitnesses said that Israeli soldiers opened fire at a car driven by the boy's father near the village, adding that the boy was seriously injured and was taken to al-Ahli hospital.

There has been no immediate Israeli army comment on the incident.

On Tuesday night, 41-year-old Shadi Isleem was shot dead by Israeli soldiers near the village of Beita, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The Israeli army said in a statement that one of its soldiers opened fire at the Palestinian man after he approached carrying a bar of iron and didn't stop when asked by soldiers.

Over the past few weeks, Palestinian protestors demonstrate every day at the village of Beita in protest against building an Israeli settlement outpost.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye said on Monday that in recent days, the attacks of the Israeli soldiers and settlers on the Palestinians in the West Bank have increased, Xinhua reported further.

( With inputs from ANI )

