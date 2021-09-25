Palestinian man killed, dozens injured by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

A Palestinian man was killed and dozens were injured on Friday in clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, medics and eyewitnesses said.

Mohammed Khbeisa, 28 years old, was killed by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the village of Beita, near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Eyewitnesses said that dozens of Palestinian protesters demonstrated in the village in protest against Israeli settlement expansion and confiscation of Palestinian lands.

The protesters burned tires, waved Palestinian flags, chanted anti-Israel slogans and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed at an Israeli outpost near the village, while the Israeli soldiers fired teargas canisters, live gunshots and rubber-coated metal bullets to disperse the demonstrators, said the eyewitnesses.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a press statement that dozens were injured by rubber bullets and others suffered suffocation after they inhaled teargas, adding that most of them received field treatment by medics.

Clashes in the village have been going on for around four months following the establishment of an Israeli outpost on parts of the village's lands owned by its residents.

Meanwhile, Palestinian medics said that dozens were injured during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers in Qalqilya and Hebron in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the killing of Khbeisa. (ANI/Xinhua)

