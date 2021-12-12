Pandemic becomes 'unexpected catalyst' for healthtech startups

New Delhi, Dec 12 The Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc not only on human health but also on the global economy. However, for healthtech startups in India, the Covid-induced lockdowns and social distancing turned out to be a blessing in disguise and a driver of growth.

The pandemic exposed the gaps in the healthcare industry. In India, the crumbling healthcare infrastructure was laid bare poor hospital infrastructure, acute shortage of doctors, nursing staff and equipment and specialised treatment facilities, particularly in primary healthcare centres, in rural areas.

The widening gap between the number of healthcare providers and patients emphasised the role of digital technology to make healthcare available, accessible and affordable for the masses.

Further, with the pandemic propelling increased acceptance of online delivery of medicines, remote patient monitoring, digital health and tele-health, the healthcare startups began to gain a strong foothold.

According to the Internet and Mobile Association of India

