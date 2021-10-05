Pandora Papers: Opposition calls Imran Khan's investigation cell 'hoax'

Pakistan's opposition parties on Monday termed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's move to establish a cell to investigate the Pakistani nationals whose names appeared in the Pandora Papers "a hoax" and called for an inquiry through a judicial commission or an independent commission like that of Panama Papers.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) said that the investigation cell established by Khan was nothing but a "hoax" and a move to protect the ministers and other people associated with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its allies, Dawn reported.

Pandora Papers were released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on Sunday.

The rejection from opposition comes after Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday announced that a high-level commission would be set up to investigate Pakistanis named in the Pandora Papers.

"The high-level cell under the Prime Minister's Inspection Commission will investigate all individuals mentioned in the Pandora Papers and will present facts before the nation," Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter, The Express Tribune reported.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Twitter said that the investigation of the Pandora Papers was not possible, as long as Khan remained the prime minister, Dawn reported.

She suggested that Khan should "First resign and then order investigations," and termed the formation of the cell, a 'joke' with Pakistan.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bokhari while talking to Dawn said that the investigation cell was of no use if it would function under Khan. He further said that if the cell reported back to Khan, instead of the judiciary, its fate would be the same as the commissions set up previously by the government to probe the wheat, sugar and petrol scams.

Bokhari also said that just like the Panama Papers case, the Pandora Papers case should also be investigated through a judicial forum.

( With inputs from ANI )

