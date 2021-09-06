Panjshir resistance can spread to rest of Afghanistan, says Salahuddin Rabbani

Salahuddin Rabbani, the head of Jamiat Islami, the second largest political party in Afghanistan, warned the Taliban that the Panjshir resistance can spread to the rest of Afghanistan if differences are not resolved through negotiations.

Rabbani in a video clip addressed to the Taliban said, "This is not the war of yours nor this is in favour of you and your people. You may have understood your position in terms of politics and power in the past two weeks," reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

Rabbani said that now there is no foreign soldier in Afghanistan and there remains no pretext for the Taliban to wage war.

He added that the monopoly of power and despotism is a failed experience of the previous government (government of Ashraf Ghani) which will indefinitely lead to collapse, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

"The Taliban should seek the resolution of differences through negotiations and ultimately shape a government which is inclusive and all the people of Afghanistan have to say in the government," added Rabbani.

Panjshir province is now the only defiant holdout in Afghanistan where resistance forces led by Ahamd Masoud are fighting the Taliban.

The geography has witnessed heavy conflict between the warring sides in the past four days and both parties are claiming to have inflicted casualties.

Meanwhile, Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud and leader of the Resistance Front, said on social media that the people will never give up the resistance or fighting for their rights.

According to Massoud, the resistance is not limited to Panjshir, but includes Afghan women who have also continued their struggle for their rights, reported Tolo News.

"The Panjshir resistance, which has stood firm until now, or our zealous sisters' resistance in Herat who have raised their voice for their rights, shows that the people have not given up their legitimate demands and will not give up their legitimate resistance and will not be afraid of any threats," the Facebook post read.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor