By ANI | Published: November 3, 2021 05:32 PM2021-11-03T17:32:11+5:302021-11-03T17:40:14+5:30

Partha Satpathy appointed as next Indian Ambassador to Hungary

Partha Satpathy has been appointed the next Indian Ambassador to Hungary on Wednesday.

Satpathy is presently serving as the Ambassador of India to Ukraine. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs informed.

Meanwhile, Ajaneesh Kumar has also been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Estonia.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

