Partly cloudy morning in Delhi, rain expected

New Delhi, Sep 26 Delhi woke up to a partly cloudy Sunday with the weather department forecasting fine chances of a drizzle in the adjoining areas of the national capital.

According to the weather department, the city will record a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday evening, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted light to moderate intensity rain over Delhi (Delhi University, Palam); NCR (Ghaziabad, Ballabhgarh); Jhajjar, Farukhnagar (Haryana); Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Modinagar, Bulandshahar, Gabhana, Atrauli, and Pilakhua (Uttar Pradesh).

The Department has also issued a 'yellow' alert for Sunday and Monday, which indicates a low-level weather activity, mainly for light showers, which can cause disruption in day-to-day activities.

Delhi needs only 13 mm of rain this month to set a new record for September, while only 20 mm of rain is needed to set a monsoon record this entire year.

Earlier in September 1944, 417 mm of rain was recorded. At the same time, there is a record of 1,190.9 mm of rain in the entire monsoon in 1933. So far, 404 mm of rain has been recorded in September and 1,170 mm in the entire monsoon.

Meanwhile, the national capital experienced "good" to "moderate" air quality on Sunday with Anand Vihar recording an AQI (Air Quality Index) of 105 that falls under 'moderate' category, ITO's AQI being 'satisfactory' at 82, RK Puram also 'satisfactory' at 92 and Indira Gandhi International Airport's T3 area satisfactory at 88, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor