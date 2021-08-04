Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro station

Washington, Aug 4 The Pentagon was on lockdown on Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near the Metro bus platform, according to multiple local media reports.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency sent out an alert following the "shooting event," instructing all personnel to remain in the building, Xinhua news agency reported.

Several people are reported to be hurt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor