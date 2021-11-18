Pentagon taking steps to strengthen force's economic security: US Defence Secretary

The US Department of Defence is taking steps to strengthen the economic security of its force by providing housing relief and bolstering food security, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.

"Today, I've directed the Department to take several steps to strengthen the economic security of our force. First, we're providing some immediate relief. The Department of Defence has temporarily raised the basic allowance for housing in areas that have had a 10 per cent increase in rental costs this year. "

Austin said he had also directed the Undersecretary of Defence for Personnel and Readiness "to develop a strategy and implementation roadmap within 90 days to strengthen food security across the force."

The Defence Department will also extend temporary lodging expense reimbursement in areas with housing shortages so that families can find a home that fits their needs, Austin said.

A new toolkit has been that will help leaders identify service members who are struggling and connect them to resources and support programs, Austin added (ANI/Sputnik)

