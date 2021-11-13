People across the globe look to COP26 to keep 1.5C alive
By IANS | Published: November 13, 2021 04:06 PM2021-11-13T16:06:02+5:302021-11-13T16:30:21+5:30
Glasgow, Nov 13 With people around the world now looking to COP26, hoping that the delegates of nearly ...
Glasgow, Nov 13 With people around the world now looking to COP26, hoping that the delegates of nearly 200 nations can agree on the steps needed to keep 1.5C alive, in a way that is just, fair and sustainable, COP President Alok Sharma said it will take all of "us working together to get there".
"I would like to thank all parties for their constructive and focused advice in the informal stocktaking plenary this afternoon
