People facing great challenges in Afghanistan: Zalmay Khalilzad

Afghans are facing great challenges in the war-torn country, said Zalmay Khalilzad, a day he had stepped down from his position of US Representative to Afghanistan.

"US forces are out, and the war is over for the United States, but this is not the final chapter. The Afghan people face great challenges ahead, including on the economy and security," Khalilzad said in a tweet.

This come a day after Khalilzad wrote to US Secretary Antony Blinken informing him about the resignation.

"Today, I step down from my position as the Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation. It has been an honour to serve the American people again," Khalilzad added.

Meanwhile, Khalilzad also welcomed Thomas West for the position.

"I welcome Tom West to the role of Special Representative for Afghanistan as the United States engages the international community and Afghan leaders on the way forward," Khalilzad said.

On Tuesday, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan has also urged the United States to probe its former top envoy to the country over his suspected dealings with the Taliban.

The developments came almost two months after the US withdrew from Afghanistan in a 'chaotic and deadly' evacuation process. Khalilzad was the person who led talks with the Taliban in Qatar that resulted in the Doha agreement with the outfit to withdraw US troops by May 2021.

Khalilzad reportedly admitted in a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the political arrangement between the Taliban and the government in Kabul "did not go forward as envisaged".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor