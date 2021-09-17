People in Nepal worship vehicles, metallurgy on Vishwakarma Puja

On the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, scores of people in Nepal on Friday worshipped vehicles and metallurgy.

Vishwakarma, son of Lord Brahma, is regarded as the main craftsman and architect of gods. Locals of Kathmandu thronged to nearby Shaktipeeths and performed pooja of their vehicles with offerings.

"Following the rituals and traditions, we worshipped Lord Vishwakarma in the morning which is held annually," Sushil Shrestha, one of the devotees told ANI.

In the epic Mahabharata, Vishwakarma is described as "The lord of the arts, executor of a thousand handicrafts, the carpenter of gods, most eminent of artisans, the fashioner of all ornaments and a great and immortal god."

"Vishwakarma Puja has been followed for years. It is believed that Lord Vishwakarma protects vehicles from various calamities and is worshipped on this day," Chitra Bahadur Shrestha told ANI.

There is a tradition of celebration of Vishwakarma puja on the ninth day of the Dashain festival. Vishwakarma puja is regarded as a resolution time for workers and craftsmen to increase productivity and gain divine inspiration for creating novel products.

The celebration generally is done within the factory premises or shop floor, office or workshops.

