Peru's prosecutors open probe into prime minister on suspicion of terrorism

The Peruvian prosecutor's office said it has launched an investigation into Prime Minister Guido Bellido and the leader of the ruling Free Peru party, Vladimir Cerron, on suspicion of terrorism.

"The Supraprovincial Prosecutor's Office Specialized in Crimes of Terrorism and Against Humanity of Huanuco city has opened an investigation against Vladimir Cerron Rojas over an alleged terrorism offense. Guido Bellido Ugarte, Guillermo Bermejo Rojas, and Alex Jose Pimentel Vidal are also included in the investigation," the office said.

According to prosecutors, the investigation was launched after a police report revealed that Cerron and Bellido have allegedly been in contact with Victor Quispe Palomino, the leader of the rebel Maoist group Shining Path.

The Shining Path group originated in the 1960s among university teachers and students of one of the poorest Peruvian departments of Ayacucho. In 1980, it reorganized into an armed group and began terrorist activities against government officials. After the defeat in the early 1990s, the group joined local drug dealers, according to Peruvian authorities. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

