Pet dog in UK tests covid positive: Report

The prevalence of corona virus worldwide has not decreased. A new variant of the coronavirus is causing concern in Britain. This is followed by another worrying news from Britain. A pet dog has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Britain's chief veterinarian has confirmed this. Meanwhile, other animals in the world have been exposed to corona in the past.

According to the chief veterinary officer, corona infection was confirmed on November 3 after tests at the Animal and Plant Health Institute's laboratory at Weybridge. The dog is currently being treated at home and is said to be improving. Meanwhile, the owner of the dog was infected with corona before it contracted the virus. However, there was no evidence that the dog was infected by its owner or any other animal.

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemis said in a statement that dogs are extremely rare to be infected. Usually only mild clinical symptoms appear and heal in a few days. Now there is no evidence that corona was transmitted to humans directly from pets. The dog is currently being treated under supervision.

Meanwhile, another medical official, Katherine Russell, said the case had been referred to the World Organization for Animal Health in line with international commitments. Very few cases of pets have been confirmed in Europe, North America and other countries in Asia. Meanwhile, concerns have been raised around the world over the type of corona infection in animals. This is because the corona vaccine is currently being developed for humans only. Vaccines are not available for animals though. In addition, corona infection in pet dogs can be dangerous.