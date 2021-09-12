Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for a week now

New Delhi, Sep 12 Oil marketing companies (OMC) have not revised retail fuel prices for a week now.

In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 101.19 per litre on Sunday. Similarly, price of the fuel in the other key metros of Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata stood unchanged at Rs 107.26, Rs 98.96, Rs 101.62 per litre, respectively.

Diesel prices also were unchanged for the seventh consecutive day across the four metro cities.

In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, diesel was sold for Rs 88.62, Rs 96.19, Rs 93.26 and Rs 91.71 per litre, respectively.

Retail prices remained unchanged as global oil prices continued to rise. The benchmark Brent futures are currently near the $73-per-barrel-mark backed by the continued supply concerns in the US post Hurricane Ida.

Across the country as well, petrol and diesel prices remained static on Sunday, but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in a particular state.

Under the pricing formula adopted by oil companies, rates of petrol and diesel are to be reviewed and revised by them on a daily basis.

The daily review and revision of prices is based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days and foreign exchange rates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor