Philippines committed to admit more Afghan refugees

The Philippines is set to welcome additional refugees from Afghanistan after the country has already admitted a "substantial number" of Afghan refugees, Foreign Affairs Minister Teodoro Locsin told Sputnik.

"Yes, we are committed to accepting more," Locsin said on Friday when asked whether the Philippines is prepared to accept refugees from Afghanistan.

"We already took in [Afghan refugees working] for the Asian Development Bank, the Afghan national employees. We took them in. We couldn't get them all in because it was hard to get them out of their homes with safety. I cannot mention how many. It was quite a substantial amount of number of families," he added. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor