Philippines logs 12,159 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,666,562

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 12,159 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,666,562.

The DOH also reported that 119 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 39,624.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 20 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

