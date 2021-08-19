Philippines logs 14,895 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,791,003

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 14,895 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, the second-highest one-day tally since the outbreak began in January last year.

The caseload brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,791,003.

The death toll climbed to 30,881 after 258 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 16.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. The country reported its highest ever daily tally on April 2 this year with 15,310 cases. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

