Philippines logs 356 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,835,345
By ANI | Published: December 7, 2021 03:27 PM2021-12-07T15:27:52+5:302021-12-07T15:35:08+5:30
The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 356 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Tuesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,835,345.
The DOH also reported that 92 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 49,591.
The number of active cases or patients still battling the disease in the country dropped to 13,026.
The Philippines has been reporting below-1,000 daily cases since November 24. (ANI/Xinhua)
With inputs from ANI
