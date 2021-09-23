Pilot and passengers jump after two planes crash in mid-air, video goes viral!

Chilling footage from 2013 has resurfaced on Twitter shows moment of two skydiving planes colliding mid-air forcing the pilots and passengers to jump to safety. While one plane crash-landed on the ground, the other made its way back to the runway. Miraculously, none of the nine passengers or two pilots suffered serious injuries in the crash. The crash happened in November 2013 near Lake Superior, Wisconsin.

THIS SOME OF THE WILDEST SH*T EVER CAUGHT ON CAMERA 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/IpBo1VAXKD — Theory🥴 (@Idontknowyoucuh) September 21, 2021

According to skydiving instructor Mike Robinson, the two planes were flying close together as the skydivers were supposed to jump in formation. However, the terrifying video shows the moment the two small Cesnas carrying the skydivers crashed together, bursting into flames. Firefighter Vern Johnson said that the lead pilot said his windshield shattered and he heard a loud noise before he jumped. The plane broke mid-air, but luckily it was full of skydivers who managed to parachute to safety. The video has racked up a staggering 3.4 million views since being posted two days ago.

