PLA fighter jet crashes into river in central China

People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) two-seater Chengdu J-10S fighter jet crashed on a river in Henan Province, according to a media report.

The jet crashed on the bank of the Jialu River in central Chinese province Henan, Taiwan News reported citing video footage.

As per the footage, released last week by Chinese media, the two pilots can be seen landing safely near the river bank. Witnesses claimed that the pilots were uninjured.

Neither the Henan Provincial Government nor the PLA Air Force has commented on this incident.

The J-10 is a multi-role fighter aircraft developed by the Chengdu Aircraft Industry. It can carry air-to-air missiles such as the PL-8, P-11, or PL-12, and can be outfitted with laser-guided bombs and anti-ship missiles, Taiwan News reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

