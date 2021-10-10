Plane crashes in Russia's Tatarstan, 16 killed

A plane crash in Russia's Tatarstan on Sunday killed 16 people and injured seven others, local media said.

"Seven injured are hospitalised, the remaining 16 (show) no signs of life," the emergency services told Sputnik

According to Russian media reports, the plane was a Let L-410 Turbolet aircraft. It was owned by an aero club.

The local health ministry said that one of the seven injured people was in a severe condition.

( With inputs from ANI )

