PM asks diplomats to showcase India's 'manufacturing prowess' abroad

New Delhi, Aug 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged Indian Missions abroad to showcase India's manufacturing capabilities globally.

Addressing the Indian Missions across the globe virtually, Modi also called for close co-ordination among the diplomats, Commerce Ministry, Indian exporters and producers in a bid to boost exports from the country.

"'India House' present in different countries should also become the representatives of India's manufacturing power. From time-to-time you should alert and guide stakeholders in India, which will help in improving the exports," he told the diplomats while speaking on '#LocalGoesGlobal - Make in India for the World'.

He was of the view that now is the time to move ahead with targets in terms of 'Brand India'.

"This is the time to establish a new recognition regarding quality and reliablity. We need to ensure that India's high value-added products reach each and every corner of the world," Modi told the diplomats.

Observing that exports amount to 20 per cent of the country's GDP, the Prime Minister said that given the size and potential of the Indian economy and that of the manufacturing and services sectors in the country, there is scope to increase the share of exports in the GDP.

Talking of the government's decision to nullify the much contentious retrospective taxation provisions, the Prime Minister noted that the decision shows the government's commitment towards stable policies and consistency of those policies.

He mentioned of four key factors which are required to improve exports, the first factor being the requirement for a multi-fold growth in manufacturing.

Elimination of obstacles in terms of transportation and logistics, government's support for exports, and the international market for Indian exports are the other key factors to enhance exports from the country, Modi added.

Speaking of the government's support for the growth in domestic manufacturing, he said that the 'production-linked incentive' (PLI) schemes would help not only in increasing the scale of Indian manufacturing, but also aid in raising the standards of global quality and efficiency.

"This will develop a new ecosystem of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and 'Made in India' and the country will get new global champions of manufacturing and exports."

