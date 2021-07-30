PM congratulates successful students as Class 12 results out

New Delhi, July 30 The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the class 12 results of 13,04,561 students across the country. Out of a total of 13,04,561 students, 12,96,318 have passed the exams. Of these 70,004 students are those who have secured more than 95 per cent marks.

Congratulating all students who successfully passed their Class XII CBSE examinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their Class XII CBSE exams. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future."

In the class 12 board results released by the CBSE on Friday, 1,50,152 students have secured 90 to 95 per cent marks. There are 70,004 students who have secured more than 95 per cent marks. Significantly, the number of students securing 95 per cent or more marks has almost doubled this year. At the same time, the number of students securing 90 to 95 per cent marks is almost the same as last year.

A total of 99.37 per cent students have passed their class 12 exams this year. Among the passing percentage of students, 99.13 per cent are boys and 99.67 per cent girls. Giving information about the examination results, CBSE said the pass percentage of girls in class XII board results is 0.54 per cent more than that of boys.

In the CBSE class 12 results, 11.51 per cent students have secured 90 to 95 per cent marks, whereas 5.37 percent students have secured 95 per cent or more marks.

This time, the total number of registered students appearing for CBSE class 12 boards was 14,30,188. Of these, 13,69,745 students studied via regular (both government and private schools) mode and 60,443 as private students.

The results of 13,04,561 candidates have been declared on Friday out of 13,69,745 regular students. The results of the remaining 65,184 candidates will be declared by August 5. The exam results of these students are under process.

There may also be some delay in checking the results by students due to heavy traffic on the CBSE website. For avoiding this problem faced by students the board has suggested that students can download their results through Digilocker as well. Students can also download and get a print of their results.

At the same time, apart from the official website of CBSE, students can also check their class 12 results through the UMANG app. Students can also check their class 12 results through an SMS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor