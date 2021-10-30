PM Modi arrives in Vatican City to meet Pope Francis ahead of G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Vatican City on Saturday to meet Pope Francis ahead of the highly anticipated Group of 20 (G20) Summit.

PM Modi is accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar.

The Vatican is a city-state surrounded by Rome and is the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church. While briefing about the Prime Minister's engagements in Italy, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said that there is no set agenda for the meeting between PM Modi and Pope.

Prime Minister arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit. This summit will be the eighth G20 Summit attended by the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi today is scheduled to have a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and a meeting with the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo. PM Modi is expected to have a meeting with Singapore PM Lee Hosein Loong as well.

In the evening, PM is scheduled to arrive at Terme di Diocleziano for a cultural program. Later, there is a dinner planned for G20 leaders and partner countries.

Shringla on Friday had said that Prime Minister Modi will discuss the global economic situation, COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development and climate change with G20 leaders.

On Friday, PM Modi met with top European Union leaders and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. They congratulated Prime Minister Modi for India's excellent progress on the COVID-19 vaccination.

Prime Minister also interacted with members of the Indian community-based in Italy and those who have a close association with India through spheres like academics.

PM Modi will be in the capital city of Italy till October 31.

( With inputs from ANI )

