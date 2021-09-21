PM Modi, Biden to discuss Afghanistan, cross-border terrorism: Shringla

During his upcoming US visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will discuss the current regional security situation following the recent developments in Afghanistan in a bilateral meeting on September 24, said Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Tuesday, adding that the two leaders would discuss the need to "stem radicalism, extremism, cross-border terrorism and dismantling of global terrorist network".

In a special press briefing, Shringla said PM Modi and Biden will review "robust and multifaceted" India-US bilateral ties and will hold a discussion to bolster bilateral trade and investment ties.

Prime Minister Modi will depart for his much-anticipated visit on Wednesday morning, during which he will hold several bilateral meetings besides attending the Quad leaders summit and addressing United Nations General Assembly debate.

"At their bilateral meeting on 24, President Biden and Prime Minister will review robust and multifaceted India-US bilateral relationship. They will also discuss how strategic global partnership can be enriched," he said.

"The two leaders are expected to discuss, how to bolster bilateral trade and investment ties, strengthen security collaboration, boost the strategic clean energy partnership. Explore new avenues in emerging technologies, through R&D innovation and industry linkages," Shringla further added.

Shringla informed that this will be the Prime Minister's first visit abroad beyond the neighbourhood since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

PM Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation consisting of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and senior officials including Shringla.

"The main elements of the programme are bilateral meetings with US leaderships, participation at Quad leaders summit and address at the UN General Assembly," the foreign secretary said.

During his bilateral meeting, the two leaders will also discuss the reform of the multilateral system including the UN Security Council.

"It is expected that Prime Minister Modi will highlight the importance of people to people ties between the two nations and the potential of enhancing the ties further especially through higher education linkages and mobility," he said.

"The bilateral meeting will also feature the current regional security situation following the recent development in Afghanistan, our stakes as a neighbour and the long-standing and preferred development partner of the people of Afghanistan. In this context, he would undoubtedly discuss the need to stem radicalism, extremism, cross-border terrorism and dismantling of the global terrorist network," Shringla added.

( With inputs from ANI )

