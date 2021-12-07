PM Modi gifts President Putin artistic Agate bowls
By ANI | Published: December 7, 2021 12:29 PM2021-12-07T12:29:04+5:302021-12-07T12:40:03+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Khambhat (Central Gujarat) made Agate Bowls gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the latter's visit to India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Khambhat (Central Gujarat) made Agate Bowls gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the latter's visit to India.
"PM Shri @narendramodi ji presents Khambhat (Central Gujarat) made gift to President Putin," tweeted Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.
Agate is hard semi-precious stones made in Gujarat's Khambhat which are used as a gemstone in ornaments.
Earlier, PM Modi and the Russian President held the 21st annual summit on Monday, hours after the two nations held their maiden 2+2 dialogue.
Further, India and Russia signed 28 MoUs and agreements including that on a programme of the Military-Technical Cooperation from 2021-2031.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app