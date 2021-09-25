PM Modi hails CoWIN platform at UNGA, says it gave digital support to vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the country's coronavirus certification platform CoWIN at his United Nations General Assembly's address, underlining that it felicitated the vaccination process.

While addressing the 76th session of UNGA here, PM Modi said, "India's vaccine delivery platform CoWIN is providing its digital support to vaccinate crores of people in one day."

Emphasising that India has developed the first DNA vaccine, PM Modi said that one more mRNA vaccine is in the last phase of its development.

He also stressed that Indian scientists are working to make a nasal vaccine for coronavirus.

Underlining India's responsibility towards the globe, he said that New Delhi has again started giving vaccines to the needy in the world.

PM Modi noted that India is committed to serving people with the available resources.

The Prime Minister is in the US for his three-day visit to the country. It's his first visit beyond the neighbourhood since the COVID-19 pandemic.

CoWIN is the technological backbone driving vaccination in India and encompasses all constituents of the vaccination process. PM Modi's comments came at a time when recently, the UK in its new travel advisory approved individuals with a full course of the Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen vaccines from a relevant public health body in Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahrain, Brunei, Canada, Dominica, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea or Taiwan. But the list does not include India.

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Wednesday said that Covishield is not a problem and detailed technical discussions are being held regarding certification of COVID-19 vaccine with the builders of CoWIN app and NHS app.

