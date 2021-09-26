PM Modi has pitched for United Nations reforms in his UNGA speeches

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (local time) urged the United Nations to improve its effectiveness and increase its reliability in order to be relevant, thus reiterating for bringing in reforms in the United Nations, which was started in 1945, after the end of World War II.

Noting that the UN must improve its effectiveness to maintain its relevance, Prime Minister at 76th UNGA said that it is important the world body is constantly strengthened for preserving "global order, global laws and global values".

In his remarks, PM Modi stated that Acharya Chanakya had said centuries back if the right work is not done at right time, then the time taken destroys the success of that work. "If the UN has to keep itself relevant, then it has to improve its effectiveness, increase its reliability," he said.

During a presser after Prime Miniter's UNGA address, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday stated that a permanent seat and the reform of the UN Security Council remains India's top priority.

"There is a possibility, that under the new president of UNGA, there will be a thrust to the intergovernmental process and we will move forward to the text-based negotiations."

Shringla said that India's 75th anniversary coincides with 75 anniversary of the United Nations, this is the time that the UN should fulfil its responsibility.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing for reforms in the global body.

Back in 2014, at the 69th UNGA session, Prime Minister had urged all member nations to deliver on the commitment of UN reforms. He had said institutions that reflect the compulsions of the twentieth-century risk irrelevance.

PM Modi had said, "As we see now, distance is no insulation from challenges. And, they can rise from the shadows of conflict and privations from distant lands.And, we must also reform the United Nations, including its Security Council, so that it carries greater credibility and legitimacy and will be more representative and effective in achieving our goals."

He said the seventieth year of the United Nations should be an opportunity to reflect on what all has been achieved, and to prepare a roadmap for the future.

Later at his 74th UNGA address in 2019, Prime Minister had advocated the motto: Collective efforts, for growth of all, with everyone's trust (sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas). He had also talked about the need to give new direction and energy to Multilateralism, and to the United Nations.

Again at the 75th UNGA session in 2020, Prime Minister pointed to the serious need for introspection for the United Nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised key points pertaining to the body's formation and approach to conflict resolution. He also reiterated his previous stance that the UN needs a rebirth.

He had said that the people of India have been waiting for a long time for the completion of the reforms of the United Nations. "Today, people of India are concerned whether this reform-process will ever reach its logical conclusion?"

International leaders created the global organization (UN) to maintain peace and avoid the abuses of war, to develop friendly relations among nations, to help nations work together to improve the lives of poor people, to conquer hunger, disease and illiteracy, and to encourage respect for each other's rights and freedoms and to be a centre for harmonizing the actions of nations to achieve these goals.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor