PM Modi highlighted need for greater ambition on climate finance, technology, says Shringla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) highlighted the need for greater ambition on climate finance and technology and spoke on behalf of developing countries, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday.

At a press briefing, Shringla said, "The Prime Minister highlighted the need for greater ambition on climate finance and technology. He felt that given the sort of commitments, climate financing to the extent of a trillion dollars would be required."

"He spoke on behalf of the developing world when he said that there was pressure on the developing world to increase and enhance their commitments," said Shringla.

PM Modi stressed that there should be similar pressure on developed countries to enhance their financial contributions that would ensure that our goal of meeting our target of 1.5-degree Celsius is met.

"He also felt that it should also be both commitments in terms of the (Nationally Determined Contribution) NDCs and commitments to its financing should be measurable and should be definable," Foreign Secretary said.

The Foreign Secretary further pointed that the Prime Minister spoke about the fact that it was important to be able to reach sustainable consumption. He also spoke about the one word that is 'life' or lifestyle for environment.

PM Modi on Monday proposed "One-Word Movement" at the COP26 Summit here.

"I am keeping proposal of One-Word Movement. This One-Word is one word in the context of climate. 'One-word' can become the basic foundation of the world, it can become the resolve.

This is a word- LIFE...L, I, F, E, i.e. Lifestyle For Environment," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi called for collective participation and said 'Lifestyle For Environment' should become a movement.

"This environmental consciousness can become a mass movement," he said. PM Modi spoke against "mindless and destructive consumption" and said the movement can attain goals in diverse areas.

"Today is the need to focus on mindful and deliberate utilisation instead of mindless and destructive consumption. This movement, with a unified approach, can attain goals in diverse areas like fishing, agriculture, wellness, dietary choices, housing, packaging, hospitality, tourism, clothing, fashion, water management and the field of energy. It can bring revolutionary changes," PM Modi stated.

"These are the issues which need the conscious choice of everyone, every day. The conscious choice by millions, billions of people will help in a billion steps for combating climate change. I believe that this movement will stand every test," said the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the world leaders at COP26 are working to achieve the completion of Paris Agreement implementation guidelines, mobilisation of climate finance, actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer with the aim to limit global average increase in temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

