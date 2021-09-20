PM Modi, Joe Biden to hold bilateral meeting on September 24

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting on September 24, the White House said on Monday.

PM Modi will visit the US this week and take part in the first in-person Quad leaders meet and UN General Debate.

"The President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India," a White House statement said.

President Biden will host the first-ever-in-person Quad Leaders Summit at the White House with Prime Minister Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The White House statement said that Biden will also meet the Japan Prime Minister.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said earlier that Quad meeting will focus on deepening "ties and advancing practical cooperation in areas such as combating COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific".

It said the leaders will discuss regional issues of shared interest and will also review the progress made since the first virtual summit that was held on March 12 this year.

As part of their ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19 pandemic, the leaders will review the Quad vaccine initiative which was announced in March this year.

They will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, climate change and education.

Recent developments in Afghanistan are also expected to figure prominently in the deliberations.

( With inputs from ANI )

