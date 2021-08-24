PM Modi, Putin discuss Afghanistan, agree to continue close consultations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed recent developments in Afghanistan and agreed to continue close consultations on important issues.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said he had a "detailed and useful exchange of views" with his friend Putin on Afghanistan and discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19.

"Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues," tweeted PM Modi.

According to a PMO release, the two leaders emphasised on the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people from Afghanistan."The leaders discussed the unfolding security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world. They emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people," the release said.

The phone call comes at a time when several countries including India are evacuating their citizens from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Moscow has praised the Taliban for restoring order following its takeover of the country.

According to the statement, the two leaders also exchanged views on issues of multilateral interest such as the forthcoming COP-26 meeting and the Indian initiative to promote a dialogue on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council.

( With inputs from ANI )

