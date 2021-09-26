PM Modi returns to India after concluding 3-day US tour with Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday returned to India after concluding his US visit. Several BJP leaders reached the Delhi airport to greet PM Modi on his arrival. Prime Minister Modi landed in Delhi at around 12:15pm. Modi delivered a key address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and attend a series of important meetings with US president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris and premiers of the Quad countries. The Prime Minister's US visit concluded on a high note, during which he said he had had “productive bilateral and multilateral engagements” and expressed confidence that the relationship between India and the US will grow even stronger. Modi brought home 157 artefacts and antiquities handed over by the United States during his three-day visit.

The prime minister is reported to have conveyed his deep appreciation for the repatriation of antiquities, which include items ranging from exquisite bronze Nataraja from the 12th Century and a one and a half metre bas relief panel of Revanta in sandstone from the 10th Century. As many as 45 artefacts belong to Before Common Era. About 71 items are cultural artefacts while the rest are figurines related to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9). The material used to create the antiquities range from metal, stone and terracotta.