PM Modi thanks Mongolian President for congratulating India on administering 100 cr COVID vaccines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh for his thoughtful wishes on India administering over 100 crore COVID vaccine doses and said that India is committed to intensifying the strategic partnership with Mongolia.

"My heartfelt congratulations to PM Narendra Modi and Indian people for reaching the 1 billion vaccination mark in India. Mongolia is proud of our strategic partner, India for this great achievement," the Mongolian President had tweeted.

Quoting his tweet, Prime Minister Modi tweeted," Thank you President @UKhurelsukh for the thoughtful wishes on #VaccineCentury. We are committed to intensifying 'Strategic Partnership' with Mongolia."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked world leaders for their wishes on India crossing the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations mark.

India attained the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday morning. Several world leaders congratulated India on this achievement.

In reply to a tweet by Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister Modi said: "Thank you Lyonchhen Lotay Tshering for your kind words on this historic occasion. We deeply cherish our friendship with Bhutan! India remains committed in our fight against COVID-19 together with the region and the world."

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih took to Twitter to congratulate India for administering 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

"Congratulations to PM @narendramodi and the government of India for administering 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines, displaying the innovation and solidarity of the Indian people. Thank you also, India, for supporting Maldives' Covid-19 recovery and vaccination efforts," he tweeted.

In reply to a tweet by Maldives President, the Prime Minister said: "Thank you President @ibusolih for your kind wishes. I am pleased to see the progress of the vaccination drive in the Maldives. As neighbours and close friends, our partnership to overcome COVID-19 has borne fruit."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett lauded Prime Minister Modi on leading India's successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on leading India's successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign that has now administered more than 1 billion vaccines to the Indian people. These life-saving vaccines are helping us all defeat the global pandemic," Bennett said in a Twitter post.

In reply to a tweet by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the Prime Minister said: "Thank you, PM @naftalibennett. Appreciate your warm words. This milestone has been made possible by India's scientists, health workers and innovators who are also, along with their Israeli counterparts, building the foundations of our knowledge-based strategic partnership."

( With inputs from ANI )

