PM Modi to deliver video address at 'Global Citizen Live' on Sep 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address at the event 'Global Citizen Live' on the evening of September 25, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed on Friday.

A PMO release stated that 'Global Citizen' is a global advocacy organization that is working to end extreme poverty. 'Global Citizen Live' is a 24-hour event, which will be held between September 25 and 26 and will involve live events in major cities including Mumbai, New York, Paris, Rio De Janeiro, Sydney, Los Angeles, Lagos and Seoul.

The event will be broadcast in 120 countries and over multiple social media channels.

Later today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House during his three-day visit to the United States.

This will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20. PM Modi will also participate in the first in-person Quad leaders' meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

