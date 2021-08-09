PML-N to besiege FIA offices as Pak govt opens new inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has threatened to besiege the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) offices if the government tries to arrest the PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking at a press conference, PML-N leaders said that unlike in the past at no cost Shehbaz Sharif would be allowed to be detained and if the FIA attempted to do so its offices would be besieged, Dawn reported.

"Shehbaz was arrested in clean water case but was booked in the Ashiyana housing scandal and then was involved in the sewer line of Ramzan Sugar Mill. Now the National Accountability Bureau has been pressurised by Imran Niazi to file a new case against him," Dawn quoted Ataullah Tarar Tarar as saying.

He also said that if anyone criticized the government, all kinds of cases are registered against them but when government spokespersons use foul language against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rivals, no agency moves against them. The FIA's cybercrime wing is active only against anti-government people, he added.

Recently, Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau launched a fresh inquiry against Shahbaz Sharif accusing him of transferring and allotting land to favourites during his stint as chief minister of Punjab province, reported Geo News.

Earlier this month, Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza's bail was extended by a Pakistani court in the sugar scam case. Both are facing Rs 25 billion money laundering charges in the sugar scandal.

( With inputs from ANI )

