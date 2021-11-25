PMs of Vietnam, Japan witness the signing and exchange of 11 documents

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio held talks on Wednesday at the Prime Minister's Palace of Japan within the framework of Chinh's official visit to Japan.

During talks, both sides agreed to step up cooperation in socio-economic development in the face of negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic through close coordination in implementing Vietnam's major projects, developing smart cities and infrastructure, strengthening the supply chain, and carrying out the Digital Transformation Initiative and the Partnership for Cooperation in Technology Innovation.

They also looked to soon implement the Supply Chain Diversification Initiative between the two countries, actively promote cooperation programs using Japan's official development assistance during the post-COVID-19 recovery period, and work closely to expand the reception of Vietnamese workers to Japan.

Both sides promised to boost closer coordination at international and regional forums, deal with common challenges of the international community, and implement the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

The two PMs underlined the importance of ensuring security and safety of navigation and aviation in the East Sea and settling all disputes and differences via peaceful measures, including the full respect for the diplomatic and legal processes, and not using force or threatening to use force, based on international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

They also emphasized the necessity to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and soon finalize an effective, practical and legally-binding Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

After the talks, the two PMs witnessed the signing and exchange of 11 documents by ministries, agencies, and enterprises of the two countries.

The two sides also issued a Joint Statement Toward the Opening of a New Era in Japan-Vietnam Extensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

