PoK: Ad-hoc employees protest against Imran Khan govt, demand regularisation

The committee of ad-hoc employees in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has threatened to escalate the matter if the employees who have been ripped off their permanent government positions were not regularised again.

This came after the newly-formed Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf government brought down the Act passed by the previous dispensation of regularizing ad-hoc employees, through an ordinance and now, the ad-hoc employees are up in arms demanding their rights.

"We protest the government's call of reversing the decision with regards to the ad-hoc employees in PoK," one of the protesters said.

"And now the ad-hoc employees from across the PoK region have decided to launch a protest against the government at both district and capital level," the protester added saying that the protest will be continued as long as the government agrees to the demands.

In order to contain the spread of anger, the government had earlier assured the employees of redressing their grievance in ten days but that too never happened.

Now the employees are saying that they will launch a region-wide protest and will not give up until their demands are met. They have also threatened the administration with severe consequences if they continue to defer their issue.

The leaders in the committee said that they reserve the rights over all modes of protest and are ready to make any sacrifices that their movement demanded.

They have also said that it is the government and only the government...which will be responsible for any damage during the protest.

While Pakistan has been witnessing economic challenges owing to its incompetent policies, the PoK region, which is already marginalized, has been subjected to absolute brutality.

Locals accuse that the economic losses faced by Pakistan due to policy paralysis are compensated from the illegally occupied territories of Gilgit Baltistan and PoK and such policies of laying-off employees or relegating them to ad-hoc status is part of such design.

( With inputs from ANI )

