PoK polls: Opposition's PML-N leader, party workers 'arrested'

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said that its leader Attaullah Tarar and over two dozen party workers were arrested on Sunday during Pakistan occupied Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections.

PML-N Vice president Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter to condemn the arrests. "Ataa Tarar arrested. Sharam karo," Nawaz tweeted.

The police said that PML-N Deputy Secretary-General Tarar among other supporters were arrested for an alleged assault on the police party, ARY News reported.

According to police, the PML-N leader and many supporters stormed into the police station and assaulted the personnel following which they were detained.

In another incident, a PML-N candidate has said that he would "seek India's help" if the local administration does not cooperate with him during violence-marred PoK Legislative Assembly elections.

While speaking to media in Gujranwala on Sunday, Choudhary Muhammad Ismail Gujjar, from the from LA-35 Jammu-2, said his election camp was "dismantled" despite the presence of police personnel, Geo News reported.

The PML-N candidate warned his party would "also cause problems" if the polling process did not continue peacefully. "The deputy commissioner had asked my polling agents to leave and threatened them," the PML-N candidate said. He asked the Imran Khan government to take action, otherwise, unrest will ensue "and people will die".

Soon after the polling ended at 5 pm, opposition parties accused the PTI-led government of "rigging" the elections.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor