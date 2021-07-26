PoK polls: 'Will seek India's help' if admin fails to cooperate, says PML-N candidate

A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, whose election camp was dismantled, has said that he would "seek India's help" if the local administration does not cooperate with him as the Legislative Assembly elections in Pakistan occupied Kashmir has been marred by violence.

While speaking to media in Gujranwala on Sunday, Choudhary Muhammad Ismail Gujjar from LA-35 Jammu-2, said his election camp was "dismantled" despite the presence of police personnel, Geo News reported.

The PML-N candidate had warned his party would "also cause problems" if the polling process did not continue peacefully. "The deputy commissioner had asked my polling agents to leave and threatened them," the PML-N candidate said. He had asked the government to take action, otherwise, unrest will ensue "and people will die".

Soon after the polling ended at 5 pm, opposition parties accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government of "rigging" the elections. PPP's vice-president Senator Sherry Rehman blamed the Centre for "systematic rigging" and said it was attempting to "steal" the elections.

The PPP leader alleged PTI workers had fired on a PPP worker's car during polling time, while police had uprooted a camp belonging to her party. During the elections, two PTI workers were killed by unidentified persons in a clash with PPP activists at a polling station in the Kotli district, as per Dawn.

Unofficial results at 2 am IST showed that Imran Khan's PTI has won 24 seats in PoK elections, Ary News has reported. Meanwhile, PPP won six seats.

According to media reports, the PML-N was able to win five seats and Muslim Conference has so far won one seat. The counting of votes is still underway for elections which concluded on Sunday at 5 pm. Several incidents of poll-related violence were reported throughout the day for the hotly contested polls.

