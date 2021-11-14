Poland, Lithuania, Latvia discuss possible call of NATO council meeting over border crisis

Published: November 14, 2021

Poland is discussing the option of convening the North Atlantic Council with Lithuania and Latvia over the situation with migrants at the border with Belarus, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told media on Sunday.

"We discuss with Latvia and, especially, with Lithuania, why do not we use the NATO Article 4," Morawiecki told the Polish PAP press agency.

Article 4 of the NATO treaty entails the possibility of convening the North Atlantic Council if there is a threat to the security of one of the member countries. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Tags :North atlantic councilNorth atlantic councilNatoNorth atlantic treaty organizationMateusz morawieckiNorth atlantic treaty organisationNato alliance