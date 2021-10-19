Policeman hangs himself in J&K's Srinagar
Srinagar, Oct 19 A J&K Police constable reportedly hanged himself in Srinagar district on Tuesday, police said.
The incident was reported from Pazelpora Shalimar area.
"Bilal Ahmad Dhobi, working as a constable in armed police, was found hanging at his home.
"He was shifted to hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival," a police source said, adding it "appears to be a case of suicide" but investigation is on.
