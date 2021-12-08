Polish Police say detected body of undocumented migrant from Nigeria near Belarus Border
By ANI | Published: December 8, 2021 01:18 PM2021-12-08T13:18:38+5:302021-12-08T13:30:07+5:30
The body of an undocumented migrant from Nigeria was detected in Poland near the border with Belarus, the police in the Podlaskie Voivodship said on Wednesday.
The body of an undocumented migrant from Nigeria was detected in Poland near the border with Belarus, the police in the Podlaskie Voivodship said on Wednesday.
"The body of a man with a backpack and a Nigerian passport was found in a forest near Olkhovka," the police said in a statement. (/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app