Polish Police say detected body of undocumented migrant from Nigeria near Belarus Border

The body of an undocumented migrant from Nigeria was detected in Poland near the border with Belarus, the police in the Podlaskie Voivodship said on Wednesday.

"The body of a man with a backpack and a Nigerian passport was found in a forest near Olkhovka," the police said in a statement. (/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

