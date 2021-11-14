Political heat turns up against Imran Khan, another party PML-Q warns govt over mistreatment of workers

After the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) announcement of a 'mehngai' march, another party Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has also indicated to go against the ruling Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi complained of mistreatment of workers in Punjab, not being included in the decision-making process, reported The Express Tribune.

"We have been supporting them [the government] in the Centre and Punjab for the past three years but the provincial government is mistreating our workers in every district," said Elahi while chairing a meeting of the party's central committee on Saturday.

Elahi announced convening a PML-Q Parliamentary Party meeting on Sunday (today) in which a unanimous decision will be taken on the future course of action, saying that the ruling party was not offering them any opportunity to participate in the decision-making process despite being an ally, reported The Express Tribune.

The party leaders also pointed out that despite being an ally, the Punjab government only met the assembly speaker during the budget session or whenever it needed support. "We all have serious reservations over the attitude of the provincial government."

PML-Q, Punjab General Secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha underscored that the Senate election was enough to remind the government of the PML-Q role in winning it. "Did the government forget how it won the Senate election without asking for votes? The rulers also forgot that none of their candidates came to ask for votes, yet in the most difficult election of the Senate, the PML-Q helped them pull through."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor