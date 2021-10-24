Polls open in Uzbekistan's presidential election on Sunday
By ANI | Published: October 24, 2021 10:46 AM2021-10-24T10:46:51+5:302021-10-24T10:55:01+5:30
Uzbekistan is voting in the country's presidential election as polling stations opened across the country on Sunday morning, reported Sputnik.
Uzbekistan is voting in the country's presidential election as polling stations opened across the country on Sunday morning, reported Sputnik.
Voting started at 8 am local time (03:00 GMT) and will end at 8 pm on Sunday.
All five political parties registered in Uzbekistan were able to nominate their candidates for the presidential election and the registration of the candidates was completed in mid-September.
The 64-year-old incumbent Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, 64, from the Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP), is expected to win the vote. Mirziyoyev took office in 2016, according to Sputnik.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app