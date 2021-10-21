Pomegranate cultivators in Kandahar suffer losses due to closure of borders by Pakistan

Pomegranate cultivators in Kandahar province have suffered losses due to the closure of borders by Pakistan.

Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing Wesh-Chaman and Spin Boldak are closed resulting in the rotting of pomegranates, reported Tolo News.

Mohammadullah, a gardener in Arghistan district of Kandahar, said that gardeners had prepared pomegranates to be exported, but tons of the pomegranates were ruined in orchards across the district.

"Hundreds of tons of pomegranate rotted in orchards. This is a bad situation for gardeners, the government has to solve the problem," said Muhammadullah.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock said the problem of border crossings repeats every year, especially at the time when fruit and vegetables are harvested, reported Tolo News.

"Every year we have problems with Pakistan--border problems and sometimes increased tariffs. These are all excuses, and our fruit is ruined every year," Mirwais Hajizada, a member of the chamber said.

Gardeners warned that they will suffer the loss of millions of Afghanis if the crossings remain closed, reported Tolo News.

A number of fruit exporters said although they export pomegranates to Pakistan through the Torkham border this way is too far. "Exporting through Torkham takes 15 days while it takes three days to export via Chaman and Spin Boldak borders," Mohammad said.

With inputs from ANI

