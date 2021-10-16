Poonch-Rajouri anti-terror operation enters 5th day

Jammu, Oct 16 A counter insurgency operation entered the fifth day on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts as the Army deployed para commandos to eliminate terrorists whose exact number is still not known.

Police sources said traffic on the Poonch-Rajouri highway remained closed in Bhimber Gali area for the third straight day.

Five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in the first exchange of gunfire between the combing troops and the terrorists on Tuesday.

On Friday, two soldiers were killed, while reports said a JCO who was missing.

But there has been no official confirmation on the missing JCO.

Para commandos have been deployed in the densely forested Nar Khas area where the two soldiers were killed on Friday.

Defence sources said initially the operation had started following reports that three terrorists and a local guide were seen in the Dhera Ki Gali (DKG) area.

"After the firing exchanges started in Mendhar area while the engagement with the terrorists was going on in DGK area, it is likely that there are two groups of terrorists, one operating in Poonch district and the other in Rajouri district.

"The exact number of terrorists would be known after they are eliminated," the defence sources said.

They added that two locals have been detained by police for questioning in connection with providing food and shelter to the terrorists.

