Positive Tailwinds: Covid retreat, vax drive provide upward thrust to air traffic

New Delhi, Oct 8 Lower Covid transmission rates, along with the accelerated vaccination drive and the easing of restrictions, have lifted air passenger traffic.

The industry, as a result, reported a healthy growth in domestic passenger numbers during August-September 2021, supported by higher demand coming from Tier-I and II cities.

"Demand has become more sustainable We are bullish about the upcoming festive season," Ronojoy Dutta, Wholetime Director and CEO of IndiGo, the country's largest airline in terms of market share, told .

On average, bookings during this period rose by 20 per cent year-on-year in the domestic sector and 25 per cent for international flights. At present, international travel to and from India are allowed only with the 28 countries with whom India has a 'Bubble Agreement' in place.

"Looking at the strong vaccination drive and decline in active cases, 'revenge travel' has significantly picked up and the pent-up demand is manifesting the same sentiments," said Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder of the online travel company, EaseMyTrip.

"We have seen a significant growth in international and domestic bookings over the past few months, and we believe revenge travel is one of the key factors contributing to this demand," he Pitti added.

Observers expect the uptrend to continue during the festive season. "The reason for the growth in recent travel bookings is a mix of visiting friends and family

