President Ashraf Ghani's emotional letter to countrymen: "I had to make a tough decision and I left the country"

Currently, there is a major conflict between the Taliban and Afghanistan.

After the withdrawal of US troops, the Taliban began occupying a single part of Afghanistan and eventually entered Kabul.

After this, the President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani left the country. Ashraf Ghani is currently at the US airbase in Oman and will be flown to the US soon.

The Taliban entered the capital, Kabul, on Sunday. Since then, President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country. The Taliban has re-declared Afghanistan the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA). President Ashraf Ghani, who has fled Afghanistan, has given a reason for leaving the country. Ghani has expressed his feelings by writing an emotional post on social media.

I had challenging options in front of me. I had to make a tough decision and so I left the country. I have to stand up to the Taliban.We have struggled for the last 20 years to protect our countrymen. Had he not left the country, the countrymen would have had to face dire consequences. The Taliban have removed me. They have come to attack the general population in Kabul."We fled Afghanistan so that people would not have to see more bloodshed," Ghani said.



If I had stayed in Afghanistan, a large number of people would have come to fight for the country. In that case, many people would have died.Also, the city of Kabul would have been completely destroyed. Now the Taliban have won. They are now responsible for the dignity, property and security of the Afghan people.



