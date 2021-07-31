President Ghani holds talks with Jihadist, Afghan politicians to discuss war-torn situation

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday met prominent Afghan politicians and jihadists to discuss the ongoing volatile situation in the country.

The discussion took place at a critical juncture as the Afghan government was being accused of not having an internal consensus to deal with the Taliban at the negotiating table. The meeting was held days after the follow-up meeting between the Afghan government and the Taliban, The Khaama Press reported citing a statement from the Afghan presidential palace.

The participants in the meeting agreed upon several topics to control unrest in the country.

The first consensus includes putting an end to the current war and embracing a durable peace. The second issue outlined in the statement referred to protecting territorial integrity, infrastructures, joint values, women and other people's rights is the obligation of the Afghan government and added to defend the above-mentioned ones against any offense, The Khaama Press reported.

Afghan security forces and people's mobilization were also praised for their efforts in dealing with offenses and terror attacks in the country, and all the politicians and jihadists also expressed their support to Afghan National Defence and Security forces (ANDSF) and Afghan people's mobilization.

Recently, several Human Rights watchdogs have also blamed the Taliban for the death of dozens of civilians in Kandahar's Spin-Boldak district.

In another development, reports also informed that Human rights violations have been increasing in Afghanistan at a time when the withdrawal of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) forces from the war-torn country are about to be completed.

Over the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.A few days back, a popular comedian in Afghanistan was killed by unidentified gunmen allegedly Taliban in Kandahar province of the country.

Apart from it, there is the fury on social media against the Taliban group. Netizens are expressing outrage over the "barbarous" action of the Taliban.

In various videos circulating on social media, in which Taliban terrorists are seen abducting girls forcefully from her home and killing civilians mercilessly.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor